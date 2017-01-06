The actual NYPD showed up at the Giants’ facility on Friday morning to visit their namesakes, and they came bearing gifts.

Members of the New York Police Department football team brought by some boxes of ski hats and baseball caps with the words “NYPD Football” printed on them to hand out to members of the Giants secondary. The group, which has become a dominant unit this season, has adopted the nickname “NYPD,” which stands for “New York Pass Defense.” Newsday originated the moniker last month and the name has caught on in other publications and with the players themselves in recent days.

“They came in and I was in a meeting and our PR person came and got me and said come talk to them,” safety Landon Collins said of meeting the officers and posing for some pictures in front of the team’s four Lombardi Trophies in the lobby. “It was cool.”

Collins and cornerbacks Eli Apple and Trevin Wade were seen wearing the ski hats in the locker room. But it wasn’t only the secondary that received the hats. Defensive tackle Damon Harrison was wearing one in the locker room as well.

“The DBs had the hats over there in a box and I just went over there and took it,” Harrison said. “I stole it. Jackrabbit [Janoris Jenkins] was fighting me for it and I took it from him . . . He was pushing me to tell me to leave it alone and I just took it. I didn’t earn it.”

Harrison didn’t even know about the significance of the hats or what NYPD stood for (in its Giants sense, at least). When told that it stood for “New York Pass Defense,” he seemed unimpressed.

“Where is the ‘New York Run Defense’ at?” he asked.

Someone else will have to come up with a nickname for those guys.