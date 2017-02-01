HOUSTON — Odell Beckham Jr. was on his best behavior at the Pro Bowl in Orlando last week, and earned himself a gold star from the league in the form of a letter from NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent.

Vincent wrote to the Giants to laud Beckham’s professionalism and enthusiasm during the event, calling him a “stellar ambassador for our sport to fans, coaches and fellow players” who went “above and beyond” in his interactions and engagement with those groups.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“We found his cheerful attitude and dynamic smile as an example to all,” Vincent wrote in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by Newsday. ESPN first reported the letter.

That’s a far cry from Beckham’s previous public persona, which saw him apparently punch a hole in a wall outside the visiting locker room at Lambeau Field after he dropped several passes in a wild-card game loss to the Packers. It was the latest in a string of incidents that led general manager Jerry Reese to say in his season-ending remarks that it is time for Beckham to “grow up.”

Reese received a copy of the letter on Tuesday, along with team president and co-owner John Mara, coach Ben McAdoo, and director of player development David Tyree. So did NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Beckham’s agent, Zeke Sandhu, also received a copy.

“I would be remiss not to acknowledge how engaging and professional Odell Beckham Jr. was during the entire week of the Pro Bowl,” Vincent wrote. “By far and away, he represented the New York Football Giants and the NFL with great poise, congeniality, and professionalism . . . You should be proud to have him representing your club and your city at the Pro Bowl and I didn’t want to go another day without writing to acknowledge his extraordinary efforts.”