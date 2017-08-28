Brandon Marshall was back on the field Monday, and Ben McAdoo said he is “hopeful” that Odell Beckham Jr. won’t be too far behind.

Beckham remained sidelined with an ankle injury suffered in last Monday’s game against the Browns. McAdoo said he is “improving” and has “responded well to treatment.”

Asked if he is hopeful that Beckham will be able to play Sept. 10 in the opener against Dallas, McAdoo said: “Yes. Absolutely. I’m hopeful he’ll play tomorrow.”

Asked if that is realistic, McAdoo did not answer.

“We take it on a day-by-day basis,” he said. “When he’s ready to go, we’ll take him back.”

Marshall, apparently, is ready to go. He was limited in Monday’s practice by the shoulder injury that kept him out most of last week.

“He caught a nice ball on a slant route, was moving around, got a little bit of work today,” McAdoo said. “It’s nice to have him back in the mix.”

McAdoo suggested that Eli Manning and some other starters will not play in the preseason finale Thursday against the Patriots. Marshall, who has spoken about trying to learn the new offense, may play Thursday without Manning.

“We’ll have to catch him up,” McAdoo said. “We’ll see how it goes this week. If he’s ready to go, we’ll throw him out there. If not, we won’t.”

Odighizuwa: 4-game ban for PEDs

Defensive end Owa Odighizuwa was suspended four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. He posted cryptic statements on social media during the offseason suggesting he was stepping away from the game, but he has been with the Giants since the start of training camp

Automatic for Aldrick?

Aldrick Rosas has gone 4-for-4 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra points in the preseason.

“I feel like I’m off to a good start,” Rosas said. “I feel like I still have a lot more to prove. I’m anxious to get out there as much as I can and get as many reps as I can and start building that automatic-ness where they know they can send me out and I’ll do my job.”

Rosas and Mike Nugent have gone kick for kick in the competition for the job, and they have one game to go.

“The mentality doesn’t change,” Rosas said. “It’s still day by day, kick by kick. I’m looking forward to this week and finishing it off strong.”

Giant steps

CB Eli Apple (ankles) did not practice, and DT Damon Harrison was given a day of rest . . . CB Michael Hunter Jr. and LB Keenan Robinson, both in the concussion protocol, did light workouts on the side with trainers . . . Giants placed OL Adam Gettis on IR (foot) and signed CB Daniel Gray.