He’s back. And he even brought a hashtag with him.

Odell Beckham Jr. arrived at the Giants’ facility Monday to take his pre-minicamp physical and report for the three days of mandatory participation the offseason allows, a source confirmed to Newsday. ESPN first reported his presence.

His arrival in the building came less than 24 hours after the wide receiver posted a video montage on Instagram showing how hard he has been working while away from the team. The clip included the hashtag “#ImBack” along with the words: “The rain falls on the just and unjust alike.”

Beckham wasn’t the only Giants star to show up. Defensive end Olivier Vernon also reported for his physical. Vernon had been training on his own in Florida this offseason, but his absence — and arrival — generated far less speculation and consternation than Beckham’s. Vernon also arrived without an online video.

Whether or not Beckham’s lack of attendance at the three weeks of voluntary OTA workouts that concluded Friday stem from displeasure with his contract or a desire to work out away from the team will remain a bit of a mystery . . . unless Beckham decides to share that thinking with either the media or through social media. Not that it will matter as long as he is on the field for the Giants.

The important part is that the Giants’ best receiver and most dynamic offensive player is back in the fold and will be with the team when minicamp begins Tuesday. After an offseason that included Beckham showing up at the Final Four and NBA Finals, bowling with Iggy Azalea, getting tips from Hall of Famer Cris Carter and spending most of his time in Los Angeles, he apparently is ready to come back and be a Giant.