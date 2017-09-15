Odell Beckham Jr. was limited in practice Friday but continues to make progress with his sprained left ankle, according to the Giants.
Ben McAdoo did not address the media but said in a statement that the receiver “responded well to treatment.”
“He responded well to his work [Thursday],” McAdoo said. “Got a little bit more [yesterday], but he’s still limited.”
Beckham said Thursday that the original prognosis was that he’d be sidelined six to eight weeks but that it could change. Monday night’s game against the Lions is four weeks from when he injured the ankle.
Beckham, who missed Sunday night’s opener against the Cowboys, practiced with his teammates Thursday for the first time since injuring his ankle Aug. 21.
Beckham did not speak with reporters on Friday.
