Odell Beckham Jr. donated $100,000 to relief efforts in the Houston area following Hurricane Harvey and has lent his name to a fund where others can join him.

Beckham said the donations will go to Americares and Samaritan’s Pursue. The Giants last week announced a $1-million donation to relief efforts going to Americares, the American Red Cross and the Houston Food Bank.

“Please join me to help Texans in their time of need,” Beckham wrote. “Give what you can and together we can make a huge difference for so many people in need.”

Donations can be made at www.crowd rise.com/o/en/team/odellbeckhamjr