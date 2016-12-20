Odell Beckham Jr. got a kick out of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s touchdown celebration in Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, when Elliott ran over to an oversized Salvation Army donations bucket, crouched down and then popped back up after a few moments.

“First, I was just laughing,” Beckham said Tuesday after practice. “I love seeing Zeke out there just having fun. We’re supposed to have fun. He’s out there jumping into the Salvation Army cup and hiding in there, then he gets out. I thought it was hilarious.”

But if Beckham were to do the same thing?

“I’m sure if I did that, I’m absolutely positive I would have been fined,” said Beckham, who has been fined multiple times during his career, including once this year for removing his helmet in the end zone after scoring a touchdown. “It’s nothing against Zeke. Zeke’s my boy. I’ve got a Zeke jersey right there [in his locker]. No problem with anything like that.”

Why does Beckham think he would have been fined?

That's funny there's no fine for that. I could only imagine if I was the one to do it. Just bein honest . — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) December 19, 2016

“Because I’m me,” he said. “That’s why I would have been fined. It’s just funny to me. You set rules and limitations, but you don’t follow them.”

Beckham had suggested on Instagram and Twitter after the celebration that he would have been fined if he were the one jumping into the donation bucket.