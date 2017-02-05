HIGHLIGHTS Giants wide receiver admits to punching wall after loss to Packers

Rex Ryan on Beckham: ‘You can come play for me anytime’

Odell Beckham Jr. acknowledged on Sunday having “regrets” about the trip to Miami he and other Giants receivers made the Monday before a wild-card playoff game against the Packers last month.

Beckham, appearing as a guest analyst on ESPN “Postseason NFL Countdown,” was asked by host Suzy Kolber about a recent comment from fellow receiver Victor Cruz that the much-discussed, much-criticized trip was not worth the trouble.

“Kind of going off what he said, and I saw his statement and I talked to him about it,” Beckham said, “I think what he was saying was all the extra attention and distraction it caused for our team and our organization, I don’t think any of us wanted that. That’s where the regrets may lie.

“But as far as going back on it, you live and you learn. You make decisions and you have to live with the consequences. You have to be willing to do that. And that was the case. It’s something that I’ll be able to look back on in life and you just grow from it and that’s all you can do.

“You have to take it and move on. You can’t sit back and keep continuing to dwell on it, otherwise I won’t really be living life.”

Beckham also admitted that he was, in fact, the person who punched a hole in a wall near the Giants’ locker room at Lambeau Field out of frustration after the 38-13 loss to the Packers.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“Honestly, I’ve learned my lesson about that,” he said. “I didn’t sit there and punch a wall, man. It was literally a piece of paper, Sheetrock. It just happened.”

Former Jets and Bills coach Rex Ryan, who also appeared as a guest analyst for ESPN, then said, “You know what’s great, though, the entire league, what you and everybody else have in common, you’re not perfect. That’s just the way it is. But you can come play for me anytime. I have to get a job first.”