Odell Beckham Jr. still was not practicing with the Giants as the countdown to the opener in Dallas reached six days.

Two weeks removed from an ankle sprain suffered in a preseason game against the Browns, the wide receiver seems to be making progress, though. For the first time since the scary injury, he at least was within eyesight of the rest of the team while they practiced Monday.

While the other Giants stretched and warmed up, Beckham rode a stationary bicycle. When the Giants began to practice, he went into the fieldhouse — away from any prying eyes — to continue his rehab.

“He’s working with the training staff, getting treatment, and we’ll see how he responds,” coach Ben McAdoo said. “He did some work today and we’ll see how he responds tomorrow morning.”

McAdoo would not say whether he is running yet. Beckham was on the field before Thursday night’s preseason game in New England going through some walking-speed drills.

Monday’s workout was an hour-long practice designed to ease the Giants back after two days off. The big barometer for Beckham’s availability for Sunday will come tomorrow when the team has its first full practice in preparation for the Cowboys.

Of course, the real deadline for Beckham’s readiness is Sunday at about 7 p.m., when the Giants must submit their inactives.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“He’s doing everything that they ask of him in the training room,” McAdoo said. “If he’s ready to go on Sunday, we’ll play him. If he’s not, we won’t.”

That uncertainty likely will loom over the team for the rest of the week.

“I don’t really know much about it,” Eli Manning said (creating speculation that he gets his information from the tight-lipped updates McAdoo provides to the media). “My job is to prepare for the upcoming game and have all the guys who are playing prepared to go. Hopefully, he’s one of them.”

If he can’t, Brandon Marshall might go into his Giants debut not as the supporting actor he came here to be but as the main attraction in the passing game.

“Who knows?” Marshall said of Beckham’s situation. “I’m just approaching it every single day like he’s playing, and if he’s not, we’ll have to adjust and try to do our jobs a little bit better. Who knows if he’s going to play or not? Hopefully he does.”

NFL videos

McAdoo said it will come down to a medical decision. To play, Beckham must be cleared by the doctors and trainers. So far, that clearance has not even been discussed, McAdoo said.

“It’s early in the week,” he said. “We haven’t crossed that bridge yet.”