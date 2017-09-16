Odell Beckham Jr. will not be 100 percent healthy on Monday night. That much is clear. But how close to perfect health does Beckham have to be to play on Monday against the Lions?

“That’s tough to say,” Ben McAdoo said on Saturday. “The biggest thing is you don’t want to put a player out there that is going to do any harm to himself or injure himself any more than he is. It is an injury. It’s a tough injury. He’s fighting through it and doing everything he can to get back, but we’re going to be smart with him.”

Beckham’s presence on the field with the team — even in a limited role — would undoubtedly give the Giants an emotional spark beyond the schematic one he could provide. McAdoo, though, said he does not take that into account.

“We’re going to do what’s best for the player,” he said.

Beckham is once again listed as questionable for the game on the final injury report, though all indications are he is less questionable than he was for the opener. He was limited in two practices this week and although the Giants did not practice on Saturday they projected that he would have been limited again.

“We’ll see how it goes,” McAdoo said. “We’ll get in there and do a little bit of work [Saturday] morning. Then [Sunday] we’ll go in and have our launch day. Take a look at him [Sunday] and see how it goes.”

Linebacker B.J. Goodson, who led the team with 18 tackles against the Cowboys, popped up on the final injury report and was listed as questionable for the game with a shin issue.

“It’s something that has been bothering him over the last couple of days,” McAdoo said. “It got sore as practice [on Friday] went on. We pulled him out.”

The Giants aren’t very deep at middle linebacker, where Goodson plays. Veteran Keenan Robinson was declared out with a concussion for the second straight game and backing up Goodson is undrafted rookie Calvin Munson.

RT Bobby Hart (ankle) does not appear on the final injury report for the Giants, but McAdoo was hesitant to say if he’ll play on Monday. “Bobby got through practice [Friday], he did fine out there,” McAdoo said. “We’ll take a look and see how he does” . . . Jason Pierre-Paul is looking forward to the home opener and the reunion of the 2007 team, even though he was still in high school when that Giants team won the Super Bowl. “It’s gonna be amped,” he said. “I’m gonna be excited to pull this win out for those guys, for us, and for the fans.”