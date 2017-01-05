Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 30° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    GiantsSportsFootball

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. strikes a pose wearing a wrestling mask in the locker room after practice at Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

    Meet 'Odell Mysterio'

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    Odell Beckham Jr. made headlines this week for his trip to Miami, but his shenanigans continued on Thursday at practice when he broke out a Mexican wrestling mask. Get a look at "Odell Mysterio," as Victor Cruz called him.

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wears a wrestling mask in the locker room after practice at Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. strikes a pose wearing a wrestling mask in the locker room after practice at Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. takes off a wrestling mask he was wearing in the locker room after practice at Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. takes off a wrestling mask he was wearing in the locker room after practice at Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wears a wrestling mask in the locker room after practice at Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wears a wrestling mask in the locker room after practice at Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reacts after he takes off a wrestling mask he was wearing in the locker room after practice at Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. takes a selfie wearing a mask in the locker room after practice at Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Related Media

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Who was that masked man? Odell Beckham Jr. New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning passes the Giants practice for wild-card game vs. Packers New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning reacts in Giants vs. Packers playoff history

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.