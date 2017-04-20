The Giants have until the first week of May to use their fifth-year option on Odell Beckham Jr. They almost undoubtedly will.

“I think he is a guy that hears what we are saying and like John [Mara] said, ‘We are not worried about Odell,’ ” general manager Jerry Reese said on Thursday, his first news conference since the end of the 2016 season when he said that the young receiver needed to “grow up.”

“He is a young kid, he is growing up every day, and we think that he is going to continue being a tremendous football player and a tremendous representative of our organization here,” Reese added.

Beckham’s rookie contract could come to an end after this season, his fourth with the team, if the Giants do not exercise their option for the fifth season. That option will be much cheaper than trying to re-sign Beckham to a long-term deal or, worse yet, have to outbid 31 other teams in free agency.

Still, Reese would not commit to the tool.

“We are going to discuss that when the time gets closer,” he said. “We will keep all of our options open with respect to that.”