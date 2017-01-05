Odell Beckham Jr. does not limit his shenanigans to party yachts and clubs in Miami.
The wide receiver was keeping it loose in the Giants’ locker room after a physical practice in the cold on Thursday, first sitting at his locker talking on his phone while wearing a Mexican wrestling mask and then bounding about the place to the delight of his teammates.
He crawled underneath the camera shot of a television interview with Eli Manning, daring the quarterback and interviewer to keep a straight face. He hollered at Victor Cruz. Then he climbed on top of a stool and pretended to drop an atomic elbow on Larry Donnell, who was lying on the ground.
“Odell Mysterio,” Cruz called him. “He had it on earlier.”
Cruz said he does not have a mask himself.
“But I want one,” he said. “I want a yellow one. Maybe ‘Salsa Mysterio’ or something. I don’t even know where he got that.”
Mysterio works in mysterious ways.
