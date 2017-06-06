Olivier Vernon did not give an official reason for not attending the Giants’ voluntary OTA workouts the past two weeks, but when he ran into fellow defensive lineman Jay Bromley at David Tyree’s Charity Bowl in Manhattan on Tuesday night, he may have given a hint.

“It’s too chilly out there, man,” Vernon told Bromley on the event’s red carpet, looking out the window at the unusually raw and rainy June weather.

At home in South Florida, where Vernon has been, it is decidedly warmer.

Still, the defensive end’s decision to skip these workouts has raised some eyebrows (even though he’s by far the second highest profile Giant to be absent, behind Odell Beckham Jr.).

“When I get back with the team, man, we’re gonna be alright,” Vernon told reporters. “That’s all I know. I know those guys are working hard right now and so am I.”

When that return occurs is unclear. With Vernon in New York for the event, he may show up at the two remaining OTAs this week. Or he may return to sunny Florida for a few more days of warmth before coming back for mandatory minicamp next week.

As for the event, it was the third annual David Tyree Charity Bowl to benefit Children of the City. Vernon, Bromley, Romeo Okwara and other Giants were in attendance.

“There is a unique element to their service,” Tyree said of Children of the City, which focuses on a one-mile radius area in Brooklyn to help children in poverty.

Tyree said he is “re-amazed” every year at the turnout by the Giants players at the event at this time of year.

“Them being at OTAs is kind of voluntary at the end of the day, so to take the extra added [step] to give up their time for a quote-unquote old man like myself, it means even more,” he said.

Tyree addresses Lewis’ arrest

Tyree, the Giants’ director of player development, was asked about second-year WR Roger Lewis Jr.’s arrest over the weekend in Ohio on charges of operating a vehicle while impaired. According to police documents, Lewis was pulled over at around 4:16 am Sunday and officers suspected he was intoxicated and found .2 grams of marijuana in his car.

“He’s got a lawyer, he’s got things that’ll be worked out,” Tyree said. “The story that I heard wasn’t quite as reported, so we’ll see how it works out. “

Lewis is due in court in Ohio on Wednesday morning.