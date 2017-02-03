HOUSTON — Ideally, Eli Manning would prefer to have been here on other business.

He was at the Super Bowl on Friday making the rounds on Radio Row, attending news conferences as a finalist for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, and sharing stories of his previous Super Bowl victories.

Not fun. Not when he believed the Giants had a good shot at playing in this game.

“It’s hard,” Manning said. “Especially making the playoffs and then watching some of the playoff games. That’s the desire, and that want is definitely there.”

The Giants won 11 games before getting knocked out by the Packers in the wild-card round of the playoffs. It was their first taste of the postseason since 2011, and Manning said he is confident the Giants are moving in a direction that will soon bring him back to a Super Bowl as a player rather than a pitchman.

“I think this year we’ve made improvements and have gotten closer to our goal,” he said. “We’ll just go from there. We have to make sure we’re taking that next step to get better next year, but we’re heading in the right direction. I’m happy about that.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Are the Giants eyeing Super Bowl LII?

“I think that’s always the goal,” he said. “Yes, I’m encouraged. You win 11 games, you’re doing good things. It doesn’t mean it’s guaranteed for next year. We have to work our tail off and we need guys to step up. We have to make additions and work to make sure that we’re doing everything possible to get there. I know the organization will do that and Coach [Ben] McAdoo and my teammates are going to continue to work and make the improvements to make that happen.”

Manning said he was “definitely surprised” that the reason why the Giants did not advance in the playoffs, or perform even better in the regular season, was the offense. A year after they were ranked sixth in scoring, the 2016 Giants averaged 19.4 points per game, ranked 26th, and never scored 30 or more points in a game.

“With the personnel we had, I definitely thought we would be able to move the ball better and score more,” Manning said. “We’ve been doing it the last couple of years, but nothing carries over from the year before. You have to earn it, work at it and look to see how we can get better… There is no doubt that offensively we didn’t play as well as we needed to for most of the season. We played well enough to win games but we definitely have to find a way to be more explosive and put up more points offensively.”

Manning may be running out of time to win a potential third Super Bowl title. At the end of this season, general manager Jerry Reese said the team likely would start looking for an eventual replacement for the 36-year-old quarterback this offseason. Manning has three years remaining on his contract.

Giants videos

“We’ll see what happens,” Manning said. “If they want to draft a quarterback then, I understand the scenario. I know how old I am and I know that you have to prepare for the future and all of those things. Whatever they do, I know they’ll do what’s best for the Giants this season and in the future.”

A third title would be a heck of a way to fill out a career, a legacy and a Hall of Fame resume. But Manning said he’s not concerned with any of that stuff.

“It’s about each year,” he said. “That’s the goal. I want to get better, play well, win football games and I want to try and bring a championship to the organization, to the fans and teammates that have never been in that situation, that have never been to the Super Bowl or played in the Super Bowl or multiple playoff games. It’s about each year doing it because that’s the goal and the point of every year. Just going out there and playing your best.”