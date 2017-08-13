Ben McAdoo took the unusual (for him) step of naming Paul Perkins the Giants’ starting running back this offseason. So far through the preseason, there has been little sign of any regret about that announcement. But on Sunday, McAdoo appeared to crack the door open just a smidge for other options.

“At the running back position, Paul Perkins has an opportunity to go out and establish himself,” McAdoo said. “I look forward to seeing him getting more carries as we go through the preseason and into the regular season.”

This a day after McAdoo griped that Perkins should have gotten more than seven yards on his first run against the Steelers on Friday.

That might not be significant, but it will certainly seem that way to at least one Giants player. Orleans Darkwa, settling into the second-string running back, would love a promotion.

“I think any running back, if you don’t have the mentality that you want to be the guy, then what are you doing?” Darkwa said when asked about fighting to be the starter. “Obviously he said [Perkins] is the starter, but I try to go in with the mentality that I want to be the starter and take his job. I think that pushes everybody.”

Darkwa knows that’s a longshot, yet he also sees it as his job to say those kinds of things and act on them.

“Obviously he’s not going to be complacent at that position,” Darkwa said of Perkins. “He wants to make sure he solidifies that spot. But every running back in that room is trying to do that same thing.”

Manning rusty

McAdoo has been impressed with the play of Eli Manning so far in camp, calling him “consistent” and “productive.” But on Sunday, after Manning had a few days away from the field and sat out Friday’s preseason game, McAdoo saw something else.

“He seemed a bit rusty today,” he said after Manning had a few passes knocked down by the winds at the Meadowlands and was picked off to end a two-minute drill.

Any critical words associated with the starting quarterback, particularly a 36-year-old one, will naturally carry more weight, so McAdoo quickly tried to downplay his assessment.

“I don’t know if that needs to be a headline, but I’m sure most of you may use it,” he told reporters. “We need to get him back and get him some work. I know he’s excited to get back to work.”

Giant steps

The Giants’ kicking competition between veteran Mike Nugent and 22-year-old Aldrick Rosas may have taken a dramatic turn on Sunday when Nugent missed two of his four field goal attempts, going wide right from 27 yards and wide left from 29. He was good from 26 and 30. . . . CB Donte Deayon, whose muffed punt in Friday’s came hurt his chances of making the roster, rebounded with the interception of Manning on a pass for Sterling Shepard while playing with the starters in that two-minute drill. “You always look and see how guys bounce back who’ve had good practices, and maybe not have played in the game as well as they would’ve wanted to play,” McAdoo said. “See how they jump back out here on the practice field and how they handle themselves. It was a good response today . . . LB Mark Herzlich (stinger) returned to practice and knocked down a pass in coverage. LB Keenan Robinson (concussion) and DT Robert Thomas (lower body) also returned to practice . . . WR Tavarres King (ankle) worked on the side . . . WR Kevin Norwood was carted off the field after suffering a hip injury.