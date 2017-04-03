Giants coach Ben McAdoo said just a few days ago that he is looking forward to third-year defensive end Owa Odighizuwa having an improved 2017 season. But whether the 25-year-old pass rusher sees the field remains to be seen.

Odighizuwa sent out a series of tweets Monday on his verified Twitter account that he may step away from the NFL for now.

“At the point and time I believe it’s in my best interest to take sometime to get away from the game,” Odighizuwa wrote. “I truly apologize that it has to be made known like this. However this is the best platform to express something of the things that has been on my mind for a while.”

The Giants had no comment on Odighizuwa’s tweets, and his agent, Doug Hendrickson, did not return a telephone message.

McAdoo said at last week’s NFL owners meetings that “it’s a big year for Owa. We’re counting on him to get better, make some progress.”

Asked if the signing last year of free-agent defensive end Olivier Vernon and Jason Pierre-Paul’s long-term contract agreement this year might impede Odighizuwa’s development, McAdoo said, “When you have premier players like JPP and OV, it’s tough to take them out of a game, especially when they’re playing at a high level. But every once in a while, they’re going to need a blow, need a breather. But it’s tough to take players who can impact the game and impact the score on any play out of a game.”

The 6-3, 269-pound Odighizuwa was the Giants’ third-round pick out of UCLA in 2015. He has played in 18 games over the previous two seasons and has four tackles and no sacks.