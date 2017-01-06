Packers fans are not intimidated by cold weather, but even they have their limits.

The team will host a pep rally at Lambeau Field at 6 p.m. Saturday for Sunday’s wild-card playoff against the Giants, but it will be held in the heated Tundra Tailgate Zone tent in the east parking lot, according to the Green Bay Post-Gazette.

Good thing, because the forecast for Saturday night calls for temperatures below zero.

The Post-Gazette said rallies are not uncommon for the Packers in advance of road games, but for home games they usually are limited to special events such as playoff games.

The tent holds about 1,700 people. Admission is free.

The event will include a question-and-answer session with Packers team president Mark Murphy and appearances by Packers alumni such as Dorsey Levens and Ahman Green, who will sign autographs.

The small-town Packers have a long history of rallies before big games. They held one to see off the team before they traveled to New York to face the Giants in the 1938 NFL Championship Game.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Bands played and factory horns sounded.

The Giants won, 23-17, at the Polo Grounds in Manhattan.