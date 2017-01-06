The actual NYPD showed up at the Giants’ facility on Friday to visit their namesakes, and they came bearing gifts.

Members of the New York Police Department football team brought by some boxes of ski hats and baseball caps with the words “NYPD Football” printed on them to hand out to members of the Giants secondary. The group, which has become a dominant unit this season, has adopted the nickname “NYPD” which stands for “New York Pass Defense.”

“They came in and I was in a meeting and our [public relations] person came and got me and said come talk to them,” safety Landon Collins said of meeting the officers and posing for some pictures in front of the team’s four Lombardi Trophies in the lobby. “It was cool.”

Collins and cornerbacks Eli Apple and Trevin Wade were seen wearing the ski hats in the locker room. But it wasn’t only the secondary that received the hats. Defensive tackle Damon Harrison was wearing one in the locker room as well.

“The [defensive backs] had the hats over there in a box and I just went over there and took it,” Harrison said. “I stole it. Jackrabbit [Janoris Jenkins] was fighting me for it and I took it from him . . . He was pushing me to tell me to leave it alone and I just took it. I didn’t earn it.”

All-Pros

Harrison and Collins were named to the AP All-Pro first team on Friday, the first Giants players to receive such an honor since Jason Pierre-Paul in 2011. The Giants also had receiver Odell Beckham Jr., defensive end Olivier Vernon, cornerback Jenkins and cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie named to the second team.

Giant steps

Packers receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) and cornerback Damarious Randall (knee) were listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. The Giants ruled out only one of their players: Pierre-Paul (core muscle). Defensive end Owa Odighizuwa (hamstring) was listed as doubtful. Jenkins (back) was not given an injury report designation for Sunday, meaning he is virtually assured to play.