Tom Coughlin will interview with the Jaguars this week, NFL Network reported, but it might not be to fill their head-coach vacancy.

Coughlin is a candidate for the head-coaching job in Jacksonville but could wind up being part of the front office as a “football czar” or some other title.

The two-time Super Bowl champion with the Giants has expressed a desire to return to the sideline as a head coach since he “stepped down” from his Giants job at the end of last season. Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said last week that Coughlin “would be somebody we’d be interested in talking to” about the head-coach job.

Coughlin, who will be 71 at the start of the 2017 season, was the first head coach in Jaguars history when they were an expansion team. He made the playoffs four times in his first five years there and guided them to a pair of AFC title games, with the first one coming in his second year. The Jaguars have made the playoffs only twice since Coughlin was fired after the 2002 season, and Gus Bradley was fired as head coach last week.

Coughlin still has roots and a home in the Jacksonville area, which would make it an appealing location for him to return to a full-time position with an NFL team. He has worked in the league office in Manhattan this season as senior adviser to football operations.

If Coughlin were to get the job, it would be interesting to see if he would bring any of his former Giants assistants to Jacksonville with him. Some of them are on the current Giants staff, others are scattered throughout the league.

Other candidates being mentioned for the job include Jaguars interim coach Doug Marrone, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.