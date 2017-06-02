Bobby Hart has tried to block out the noise this offseason when it comes to folks being critical of the Giants’ offensive line. But after starting 13 games at right tackle last season only to be benched for the playoff loss in Green Bay, Hart knew he needed to improve.

“You’re not going to like it, just being a competitor,” he said of not starting that game. “It went along with a lot of things that motivated me. My play, I know that sometimes it wasn’t top tier the way I wanted it to be. I see the film just like you guys. I see the games. You’re just not proud of the things you made mistakes on. You know to get where you want to go and be the person you want to be in this league, you can’t make those mistakes.”

So Hart and left tackle Ereck Flowers, another underachieving lineman in 2016, decided to do something about their situations. They stayed in New Jersey this offseason to train with the team. They dedicated themselves to improvement, pushing each other.

Both are leaner, lighter and hungrier. They also are the penciled-in starters at left and right tackle. And now they are trying to keep those titles.

“I’m definitely confident in that,” Hart said, referring to the two of them being the tackles of the present as well as the future. “I’m confident in everything that I do. The sky is the limit.”

Injuries and workouts

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Wide receiver Brandon Marshall (undisclosed), cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring) and tight end Rhett Ellison (calf) did not participate in drills with the team but were present for the workout. “We have a couple guys who are sore, so we held them out today for precautionary reasons,” coach Ben McAdoo said.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., defensive end Olivier Vernon, guard Justin Pugh and linebacker Jonathan Casillas were among the veterans who did not attend Friday’s voluntary workout.

Giant steps

Wide receiver Kevin Norwood was carted off the field with an injury to his lower left leg midway through practice . . . Defensive end Avery Moss and tackle Jon Halapio got into a quick fight during drills . . . Tight end Matt LaCosse made a nice catch on a fade in the end zone off a pass from rookie quarterback Davis Webb.