Roger Lewis Jr. will start this week’s Giants training camp with a relatively clean legal slate.

The second-year receiver arrested in early June for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) had that charge dropped, a clerk at the Licking County (Ohio) Municipal Court told Newsday on Monday. Lewis did have to pay fines totaling $175 for traffic violations the night he was arrested.

While police found a small amount of marijuana in his car after they pulled him over around 4 a.m. on June 4, he was never charged with any drug-related crimes.

Lewis, who made last year’s Giants team as an undrafted free agent and caught seven passes for 97 yards and two TDs, will be competing for a roster spot at the back end of the wide receiver depth chart during training camp. Players report on Thursday and the first team practice will be held on Friday.