New York has already fallen for one rookie this year, and tight end Evan Engram hopes Giants fans who also love the Yankees’ Aaron Judge have room in their hearts for him.

“That’s cool,” Engram said in reference to Judge’s awe-inspiring season as he packed meals at Newark Airport Wednesday for Rise Against Hunger. “I know the fan base here is unreal and the support is unreal, so it definitely adds some motivation to put the work in and make sure I help the team so I can be a part of this great fan base.”

Engram, who said he watched Judge win the Home Run Derby, said he could see the 6-7, 282-pounder coming off the edge as a defensive lineman.

“He’s a freak, man,” Engram said. “It’s unreal. He was barely swinging, and it was just wild.”

Engram has some freakish qualities himself. At 6-3, he is on the small side for a tight end, but he has elite athleticism and speed for the position. The No. 23 overall pick will join a long list of targets for Eli Manning, including Odell Beckham Jr. and offseason signee Brandon Marshall.

“I see myself doing a lot and making plays,” Engram said. “Really, I just want to try to help the team any way I can and learn as much as I can from all my great teammates that have been at this level and know so much. I’m just going to be a young kid, just listening, eyes wide, ears open.”

Engram and third-round pick Davis Webb have become close over the last few months, as they live just minutes apart, according to Webb. The quarterback out of California said they lift or throw together every day, and that Engram’s work ethic has stood out.

“I’m always the guy to text first and say, ‘Hey, what time do you want to throw today?’ ” Webb said, “but he’s beaten me to it a couple times. That’s fun to see. If he drops one pass, he’s going to want three more in that same area and he’s going to want to catch those three.”

With OTAs over, training camp is just a few weeks away.

“I’m just ready to get out there and get going with my new team,” Engram said. “The OTAs and minicamp were great. Got comfortable and got a feel for everything. I know the atmosphere is going to be so much bigger. I know the fans come out all the time, and to really get the pads on and get back to real football, the season’s coming, too, I can’t wait to get started.”

DT Bromley wants to start. The Giants have an opening at defensive tackle, and Jay Bromley hopes to stand out against Dalvin Tomlinson and Robert Thomas for the starting role during training camp.

“I’m excited for the competition,” Bromley said. “I’m excited for training camp. I’m just working my tail off and trusting the process, man. I believe in myself, and I just look forward to putting it on the field.”

After three years primarily as a backup, Bromley feels ready to step into a bigger role.

“The game is starting to slow down for me,” he said, “and I’m just learning and understanding the game more, being more precise and allowing my technique to showcase itself.”