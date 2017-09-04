Ross Cockrell was told he’d been traded from the Steelers late Saturday afternoon. That wasn’t exactly a surprise. The team had just signed CB Joe Haden, and Cockrell suspected he might be on the move in some fashion before the final cuts were made.

What he did not know was where he would wind up. So when he got the news of his departure via trade, he just hoped he was heading to a good team.

“That’s exactly right,” he said when he finally learned he’d be joining the Giants. “I was very happy to find out it was here.”

It could have been much worse. There are more bad teams in the NFL than promising ones. Cockrell considers himself lucky.

He arrived in New Jersey on Sunday night and has been trying to digest the defensive playbook to get ready for Sunday’s game against Dallas. He’s also been learning the names of his new teammates and getting acclimated to his new surroundings. What hasn’t changed all that much for him coming from the Steelers to the Giants, he’s happy to say, are his chances of winning.

“I know this is a team that’s on the rise and a team that is chasing the Super Bowl,” Cockrell said. “That was the focus of my offseason training, so I’m glad it didn’t go to waste.”