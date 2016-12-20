It isn’t often a draft pick lives up to a general manager’s expectations in every way possible, but in that regard Ryan Nassib may be the best selection ever made by Jerry Reese.

The Giants traded up to take Nassib in the fourth round of the 2013 draft, after which Reese offered the following assessment: “If he doesn’t ever play, that would be great. That’s a good problem to have.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Mission accomplished!

Nassib, who was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday with a sore throwing elbow, has likely played his last game for the Giants. Or, more accurately, watched his last game as a Giant. The backup to Eli Manning, who will make his 198th consecutive regular-season start on Thursday night in Philadelphia, is a job that requires plenty of ability but also the stomach to never get the chance to show it. Nassib will be a free agent at the end of this season and will probably want to sign with a team where he can compete for a starting job, or at least some playing time.

In his four years with the Giants, Nassib appeared in five regular-season games and threw just 10 passes, completing nine of them.

There are, of course, other duties required. Nassib ran the scout team that helped the defense prepare for weekly opponents. And he was part of the think tank in the quarterback room that crunched film and tried to make decisions.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Josh Johnson will replace Nassib as Manning’s backup for the rest of this season.