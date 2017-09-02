Shane Smith is undoubtedly thrilled to have made it through cutdown day to remain a member of the Giants.

He’s not the only one.

While the undrafted rookie fullback can celebrate his achievement, his teammates are also glad that the Giants are filling a key position that was vacant last season. The Giants did not carry a fullback in 2016, and it was a season-long drain on the offense.

“He’s done a great job,” running back Orleans Darkwa said of Smith’s preseason performance earlier this week. “Having him there, we’ve been able to get a lot of holes open. It’s been going on the whole preseason and in training camp. To see his presence felt on goal line opportunities and in short-yardage, he’s done a tremendous job.”

Guard Justin Pugh said it was “huge” to have a fullback this summer and will be during the season.

“It allows you to get in different personnel,” he said. “We were still able to be successful running those plays and getting to the playoffs, so you add in a fullback, two tight ends, some receivers that are the size of offensive linemen, I think we’re going to be a lot more exciting to watch this year on offense.”

Smith is not only an undrafted rookie who made the team, he also is a player who did not receive any Division I scholarship offers coming out of high school (he attended San Jose State), did not attend the NFL Combine, and plays a position that is often considered antiquated in pro football.

“We wanted to take the best 53 and not be concerned about which position they play,” Ben McAdoo said of the roster decisions made on Saturday. “It just happens to be he’s a fullback.”

Or perhaps more.

“He really fits in well with the tight end group as far as his skill set,” McAdoo said. “He can do a variety of things for us on special teams and on offense. It adds another piece to your board. You can move him around. He has some flexibility.”

When he walked out of the locker room on Thursday following the preseason finale against the Patriots, Smith said he was as confident as he could be.

“I left everything I have on the field,” he said. “I think I made some really physical blocks, and that’s what they’re looking for in a fullback. We’ll see how it goes. Like I said, hopefully I impress the coaches enough.”

He did. Others did not. Or at least didn’t enough to make the initial roster.

The Giants made 28 roster moves on Saturday to get to 53 players by the 4 p.m. deadline. While many were expected, a few were mildly surprising. The Giants released DE Devin Taylor, a free agent acquisition this offseason, and kept their homegrown defensive ends Kerry Wynn and Romeo Okwara to back up Jason Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon. They waived popular rookie wide receiver Travis Rudolph, who had an impressive preseason stepping into a more prominent role when injuries sidelined Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall and Tavarres King. After trading up to select OT Adam Bisnowaty in the sixth round of this year’s draft, they waived him and hope to bring him back on the practice squad. They wound up keeping undrafted rookie OT Chad Wheeler ahead of him.

And in perhaps the most meaningful preseason position battle that could be rendered meaningless in the regular season, the Giants released veteran quarterback Josh Johnson and kept former Jet Geno Smith as Eli Manning’s primary backup.

None of those who made the team have a permanent place on the roster. Cornerback Donte Deayon can attest to that. He was told on Saturday that he had made the cut, but just before the deadline the Giants traded for Steelers CB Ross Cockrell. The Giants wound up waiving Deayon to make room.

With over 1,100 players around the league now flooding free agency and waivers, the Giants are more than likely to bring in other new players in the coming days and part ways with some who “made the team” on Saturday.

That’s why Shane Smith, despite reaching a lifelong goal on Saturday, said he will not celebrate too much.

“It’s an uphill battle for as long as you play,” he said. “The grind never stops, you can’t get complacent, and you have to continue working.”