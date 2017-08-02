Sterling Shepard was carted off the field early in Wednesday’s Giants practice after suffering an ankle injury.
The injury took place on the first day the Giants are in full pads.
Shepard, a second-year receiver, figures prominently in the Giants’ plans this season. He is expected to play mostly in the slot with Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall on the outside.
Ben McAdoo will give an update in Shepard’s condition at his post-practice press conference.
