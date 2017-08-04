You think you were upset when you heard Sterling Shepard was carted off the field earlier this week?

“It really scared my mother,” the Giants wide receiver said Friday of her reaction to seeing the newsflashes and updates on social media back home in Oklahoma. “She was flipping out.”

Turns out neither you nor she had reason to.

Shepard suffered a scary injury on Wednesday that looked far worse than it actually was, a “little ankle sprain” and a “little bone bruise” he said, leaving him day-to-day for a return to the field.

Of course, training camp days are different than in-season days, so the Giants will be cautious before letting him back out there. But Shepard said he feels well enough to begin jogging if the trainers would let him. Hhe had no specific timetable for a return but made it clear the injury will not interfere with the season.

“I’ll be ready by Week 1 for sure,” he said of the Sept. 10 opener against Dallas.

Shepard said he turned the ankle 90 degrees when he planted while running a route, and the grass under his foot gave way a bit. He said he heard a pop and felt a lot of pain and immediately feared the worst.

“I had never really rolled my ankle like that before,” he said. “I didn’t think it was going to be too good . . . I was screaming, but that’s because I had never felt that pain before.”

An MRI and X-rays helped assuage everyone’s fears.

“Everything is pretty clean,” Shepard said, “so it’s all good.”

What about King?

It sounds as if Tavarres King suffered a similar, if initially less dramatic, injury. King, filling in for Shepard with the first team, suffered his own ankle injury in a special teams drill on Thursday.

“He has a rolled ankle,” Ben McAdoo said of King. “They’ll let me know when he can practice.”