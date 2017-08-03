Two short summers ago, Will Tye was the lowest rung in the tight ends room, picking up scraps of snaps where he could and trying to make an impression on his coaches and teammates.

This year, he’s the longest-tenured Giant at his position.

Things change quickly in the NFL.

“I remember coming in being the young guy, sixth guy on the depth chart, and just watching and paying attention,” said Tye, a product of Stony Brook University. “If I had questions I definitely asked, I raised my hand.”

The Giants added quite a bit to the tight end group this offseason, signing Rhett Ellison and drafting first-round pick Evan Engram. They also have last year’s draft pick Jerell Adams.

That doesn’t leave a lot of room on the 53-man roster for Tye, something he’s aware of. He and Matt LaCosse likely are fighting for the fourth tight end spot . . . if the Giants even decide to carry that many. LaCosse was an undrafted rookie in the same camp as Tye but was released due to an injury that summer. So by the end of this month, it could very well be out with the old and in with the new for the Giants tight ends.

For now, though, old and new are coexisting and benefiting from each other’s presence.

“A lot of new faces,” Tye said of the group. “But that’s good. You go over things you think you might know but you might have forgotten and you get to hear it again. Obviously with the rookie and the new guy they want to make sure they get it, so then you definitely know it too. It’s not a bad thing. It’s a good thing.”

And there still are questions, Tye said, just like when he was a rookie. Only now, he’s on the other side of them.

“I get asked the most questions,” he said of his role as the longest-serving tight end. “And I’d better know the answer, that’s for sure.”