Feb. 3, 2008: Giants win Super Bowl XLII

New York Giants receiver David Tyree catches a 32-yard pass while in the clutches of New England Patriots safety Rodney Harrison and James Sanders during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: AP / David Duprey) (Credit: AP / David Duprey) New York Giants QB Eli Manning escapes pressure and passes downfield against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Donald Miralle) (Credit: Getty Images / Donald Miralle) Quarterback Tom Brady of of the New England Patriots yells to this team in the first quarter of Super Bowl XLII against the New York Giants on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / David J. Phillip) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / David J. Phillip) New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan celebrates after the Giants beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Donald Miralle) (Credit: Getty Images / Donald Miralle) Quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots is sacked by defensive end Michael Strahan of the New York Giants in the third quarter during Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Donald Miralle) (Credit: Getty Images / Donald Miralle) Wide receiver Steve Smith of the New York Giants is tackled by Brandon Meriweather of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Doug Pensinger) (Credit: Getty Images / Doug Pensinger) Michael Strahan of the New York Giants celebrates as his is interviewed by Terry Bradshaw after the Giants beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Win McNamee) (Credit: Getty Images / Win McNamee) Osi Umenyiora, center, Justin Tuck and Michael Strahan of the New York Giants celebrate against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka) (Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka) Wide receiver Plaxico Burress of the New York Giants kneels after catching a 13-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin is doused by Madison Hedgecock after the Giants beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons) (Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons) Quarterback Eli Manning of the New York Giants reacts after the Giants defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Michael Heiman) (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Heiman) Amani Toomer of the New York Giants walks off the field after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka) (Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka) Brandon Jacobs of the New York Giants runs against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin) (Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin) New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan reacts after sacking New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: AP / David Duprey) (Credit: AP / David Duprey) New York Giants defenders Osi Umenyiora and Justin Tuck force New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to fumble in the second quarter during Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: AP / Gene Puskar) (Credit: AP / Gene Puskar) New York Giants receiver David Tyree catches a 32-yard pass while in the clutches of New England Patriots safety Rodney Harrison and James Sanders during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Donald Miralle) (Credit: Getty Images / Donald Miralle) Quarterback Eli Manning of the New York Giants passes the ball against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Donald Miralle) (Credit: Getty Images / Donald Miralle) Quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots gets up off the ground after being sacked by defensive end Michael Strahan of the New York Giants, who flexes his muscles in the background, during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel) (Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel) New York Giants receiver David Tyree, right, makes a catch against New England Patriots safety Rodney Harrison during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka) (Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka) Quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots passes against the New York Giants during Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Getty Images / Jim McIsaac) Quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots is hit as he throws by defensive tackle Barry Cofield and Osi Umenyiora of the New York Giants in the first half during Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GABRIEL BOUYS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GABRIEL BOUYS) Quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots tries to pass while under pressure from Gibril Wilson of the New York Giants during Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons) (Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons) Center Shaun O'Hara of the New York Giants gets set to snap the ball at the line of scrimmage against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka) (Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka) Wide receiver Plaxico Burress of the New York Giants catches a 13-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter over Ellis Hobbs of the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) Running back Laurence Maroney of the New England Patriots scores the team's first touchdown in the second quarter against the New York Giants during Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) Defensive backs Asante Samuel #22, Brandon Meriweather #31 and Ellis Hobbs #27 of the New England Patriots break up a pass thrown to wide receiver Plaxico Burress of the New York Giants in the third quarter during Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons) (Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons) Donte Stallworth of the New England Patriots is tackled as he makes a reception by Antonio Pierce #58 and Kawika Mitchell #55 of the New York Giants during Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin) (Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin) New York Giants receiver David Tyree catches a pass as New England Patriots safety Rodney Harrison tries to break up the play in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Getty Images / Jim McIsaac) GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 03: Wide receiver Plaxico Burress #17 of the New York Giants catches a 13-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter over Ellis Hobbs #27 of the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XLII on February 3, 2008 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Giants defeated the Patriots 17-14. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) Running back Ahmad Bradshaw of the New York Giants is tackled by linebacker Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots while battling for a fumble in the second quarter during Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka) (Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka) Quarterback Eli Manning of the New York Giants holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Win McNamee) (Credit: Getty Images / Win McNamee) Quarterback Eli Manning of the New York Giants celebrates their 17-14 victory against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Donald Miralle) (Credit: Getty Images / Donald Miralle) Wide receiver Plaxico Burress of the New York Giants catches a 13-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter over Ellis Hobbs of the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: AP / David Duprey) (Credit: AP / David Duprey) New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan reacts after sacking New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the third quarter during Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: AP / David Duprey) (Credit: AP / David Duprey) New York Giants receiver Plaxico Burress fails to catch a pass in the end zone while under pressure from New England Patriots defenders Ellis Hobbs III, right, Brandon Meriweather, and Asante Samuel in the third quarter during Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: AP / Matt Slocum) (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum) New York Giants receiver David Tyree makes a 32-yard reception as New England Patriots safety Rodney Harrison defends during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) Quarterback Eli Manning of the New York Giants holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: AP / David Duprey) (Credit: AP / David Duprey) New England Patriots cornerback Ellis Hobbs III, top, breaks up a pass intended for New York Giants receiver Plaxico Burress in the second quarter during Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Donald Miralle) (Credit: Getty Images / Donald Miralle) Quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots is sacked by defensive end Michael Strahan of the New York Giants in the third quarter during Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons) (Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons) Kevin Boss of the New York Giants runs for yards after the catch on a 45-yard reception against Rodney Harrison of the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: AP / Paul Sancya) (Credit: AP / Paul Sancya) New England Patriots running back Heath Evans walks off the field amid a shower of confetti after the Patriots' 17-14 loss to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin) (Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin) New York Giants receiver Plaxico Burress, left, scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl XLII against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) Defensive end Michael Strahan of the New York Giants celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Getty Images / Jim McIsaac) Lawrence Tynes of the New York Giants successfully kicks a 32-yard field goal attempt from the hold of Jeff Feagles to give the Giants a 3-0 lead in the first quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GABRIEL BOUYS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GABRIEL BOUYS) New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, is sacked by Justin Tuck and Osi Umenyiora of the New York Giants during Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: AP / Stephan Savoia) (Credit: AP / Stephan Savoia) New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan dives on New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the second quarter during Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Getty Images / Jim McIsaac) Wide receiver Plaxico Burress of the New York Giants catches a 13-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter over Ellis Hobbs of the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons) (Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons) Ahmad Bradshaw of the New York Giants runs with the ball in the first quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) (Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) Quarterback Eli Manning of the New York Giants passes against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons) (Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons) Quarterback Eli Manning of the New York Giants runs from the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.