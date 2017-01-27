GiantsSports•Football

Buffalo Bills kicker Scott Norwood, center, misses the field goal on the last play of the game, clinching the victory for the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) (Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) Wide receiver Andre Reed #83 of the Buffalo Bills tries to break away from a tackle by cornerback Everson Walls of the New York Giants on a 20-yard pass during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) (Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) The Buffalo Bills defense gathers as they prepare to take on the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rick Stewart) (Credit: Getty Images / Rick Stewart) Running back Ottis Anderson of the New York Giants carries the ball during Super Bowl XXV against the Buffalo Bills at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) (Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) New York Giants players celebrate at the end of Super Bowl XXV against the Buffalo Bills at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) (Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) New York Giants players and assistants celebrate at the end of Super Bowl XXV against the Buffalo Bills at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rick Stewart) (Credit: Getty Images / Rick Stewart) A general view of the scoreboard during Super Bowl XXV between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Giants at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Craig Fujii) (Credit: AP / Craig Fujii) Leon Seals of the Buffalo Bills sacks New York Giants quarterback Jeff Hostetler during the second quarter of Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) (Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) Safety Myron Guyton of the New York Giants lays a hit on wide receiver Andre Reed of the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / PHIL SANDLIN) (Credit: AP / PHIL SANDLIN) Buffalo Bills kicker Scott Norwood, center, misses the field goal on the last play of the game, clinching the victory for the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) (Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) Running back Ottis Anderson of the New York Giants carries the ball as offensive guard William Roberts leads the way while linebacker Ray Bentley of the Buffalo Bills pursues during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Doug Mills) (Credit: AP / Doug Mills) New York Giants running back Ottis Anderson is brought down the hard way during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Craig Fujii) (Credit: AP / Craig Fujii) Members of the Buffalo Bills hold hands on the sidelines as they watch Scott Norwood attempt a game-winning field goal during Super Bowl XXV against the New York Giants at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) (Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) Cornerback Perry Williams of the New York Giants runs against cornerback Clifford Hicks of the Buffalo Bills on a special-teams play during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rick Stewart) (Credit: Getty Images / Rick Stewart) Running back Ottis Anderson of the New York Giants gets the ball from teammate quarterback Jeff Hostetler during Super Bowl XXV against the Buffalo Bills at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Doug Mills) (Credit: AP / Doug Mills) New York Giants running back Ottis Anderson scores on a touchdown run during the third quarter of Super Bowl XXV against the Buffalo Bills at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) (Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) Quarterback Jeff Hostetler of the New York Giants carries the ball against defensive end Leon Seals of the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) (Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) Tight end Mark Bavaro of the New York Giants fights for yardage against safety Mark Kelso of the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) (Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) Linebacker Carl Banks of the New York Giants tackles wide receiver Andre Reed of the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / OLGA SHALYGIN) (Credit: AP / OLGA SHALYGIN) New York Giants quarterback Jeff Hostetler celebrates a second-quarter touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Bill Waugh) (Credit: AP / Bill Waugh) New York Giants head coach Bill Parcells lets out a yell after being drenched by his team as they defeated the Buffalo Bills, 20-19, in Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) (Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) Quarterback Jeff Hostetler of the New York Giants stands under center Bart Oates against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) (Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) Running back Ottis Anderson and tight end Howard Cross of the New York Giants walk to the sideline after Anderson scored a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) (Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) Wide receiver Andre Reed of the Buffalo Bills looses the ball after a hit by safety Myron Guyton of the New York Giants in the second quarter during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) (Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) Wide receiver Mark Ingram of the New York Giants runs with a pass reception against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) (Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) Referee Jerry Seeman breaks up an argument between Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Mike Lodish and New York Giants running back Ottis Anderson in the third quarter during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) (Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) Cornerback Nate Odomes of the Buffalo Bills tackles running back Ottis Anderson of the New York Giants during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Dunn) (Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Dunn) A general view of Super Bowl XXV between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Giants at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) (Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) Running back Ottis Anderson of the New York Giants goes after cornerback Nate Odomes of the Buffalo Bills as nose tackle Mike Lodish looks on during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) (Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) Quarterback Jeff Hostetler of the New York Giants rolls out against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Ron Heflin) (Credit: AP / Ron Heflin) New York Giants quarterback Jeff Hostetler runs from the field carrying the game-winning ball overhead after his team beat the Buffalo Bills, 20-19, in Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rick Stewart) (Credit: Getty Images / Rick Stewart) Running back Ottis Anderson of the New York Giants carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Olga Shalygin) (Credit: AP / Olga Shalygin) New York Giants kicker Matt Bahr tackles Don Smith of the Buffalo Bills on the opening kickoff of Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Lynn Sladky) (Credit: AP / Lynn Sladky) New York Giants' Leonard Marshall (70) and Erik Howard (74) celebrate the sack of Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly (12) during the third quarter of Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rick Stewart) (Credit: Getty Images / Rick Stewart) Quarterback Jim Kelly of the Buffalo Bills gets sacked during Super Bowl XXV against the New York Giants at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) (Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) Quarterback Jeff Hostetler of the New York Giants lies on the ground against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) (Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) Center Bart Oates of the New York Giants celebrates after Super Bowl XXV against the New York Giants at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Doug Mills) (Credit: AP / Doug Mills) Fans show their patriotic spirit during opening ceremonies for Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) (Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) Offensive tackle Jumbo Elliott of the New York Giants celebrates after Super Bowl XXV against the Buffalo Bills at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Bill Haber) (Credit: AP / Bill Haber) New York Giants running back Ottis Anderson gives the thumbs-up sign following his team's win 20-19 over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Powell) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Powell) Quarterback Jeff Hostetler of the New York Giants gets sacked during Super Bowl XXV against the Buffalo Bills at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) (Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) Linebacker Carl Banks of the New York Giants tackles wide receiver Andre Reed of the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) (Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) Running back Don Smith of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after a one-yard touchdown run during Super Bowl XXV against the New York Giants at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Bill Waugh) (Credit: AP / Bill Waugh) New York Giants wide receiver Stephen Baker hauls in a touchdown pass in the end zone from quarterback Jeff Hostetler in the final minutes of the first half during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Bill Waugh) (Credit: AP / Bill Waugh) Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly gets sacked by New York Giants linebacker Pepper Johnson during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Craig Fujii) (Credit: AP / Craig Fujii) Members of the New York Giants and the Buffalo Bills pray together in a circle as they surrounded by members of the media after Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Dunn) (Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Dunn) Running back Thurman Thomas of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball against the New York Giants during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Bill Haber) (Credit: AP / Bill Haber) New York Giants running back Ottis Anderson carries the ball as he leaps over Buffalo Bills' Kirby Jackson during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) (Credit: Getty Images / George Rose) Defensive tackle Leonard Marshall of the New York Giants pressures quarterback Jim Kelly of the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / BILL HABER) (Credit: AP / BILL HABER) New York Giants head coach Bill Parcells celebrates his team's victory over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 27, 1991, in Tampa, Fla.