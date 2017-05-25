Victor Cruz reportedly has found a new home.

The former Giants receiver agreed in principle to a one-year deal with the Bears on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Cruz also posted an edited photo of him in a Bears uniform on Instagram.

The Giants will forever be family. But for now, Bear down!!! 🐻⬇️ A post shared by Victor Cruz (@teamvic) on May 25, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

The Giants released Cruz on Feb. 13. He had 39 catches for 586 yards and a touchdown in 15 games last season after not playing since 2014 when he suffered a torn patellar tendon against the Eagles in Week 6.

Earlier in the week, Cruz said on Power 105.1 FM’s “The Breakfast Club” that the Giants tried to phase him out last season.

“Coming into last year, I took a pay cut,” Cruz said on the show. “So this year it was like, ‘Look, you took a pay cut last year, we want to move in another direction with the team.’ That’s the first thing they said when I walked in. And you know it. I felt it all year long.

“Halfway through the year you’re like, ‘OK, I’m balling.’ Then the other half I’m not getting the ball. “And you’re just like, ‘What’s going on?’ It was like, ‘OK, I see what’s happening. They don’t want me here anymore.’”

Giants head coach Ben McAdoo told reporters following their first open OTA session Thursday “there is no accuracy” to Cruz’s comments.

Cruz backed off his claims on Thursday via Twitter: “I love the @Giants, they gave me a platform no one else did. I am forever grateful! I never said I was sabotaged, don’t believe these headlines.”