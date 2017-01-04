Victor Cruz said he was “not surprised” by the outrage and hysteria that followed the off-day trip the Giants receivers made to Miami after Sunday’s win over Washington, but neither he nor Odell Beckham Jr. addressed the story in their first public appearances since their vacation went viral.

“Let’s move along,” Cruz said on Wednesday. “It’s all about Green Bay now. We’re already a couple of days removed from that. Green Bay is the focus.”

“Right now, I’m really more focused on the Packers and the Giants,” Beckham said. “Any of those questions, whenever y’all want to sit down and have a little side-to-side, we can do that after the playoffs.”

Beckham told ESPN earlier in the week that the trip was designed to “get our minds right” for the playoffs, not be a distraction to the preparations for them. “I handle my business. I’m a grown man. I do what I am supposed to be doing. I’m in the building when I’m supposed to be in the building. I don’t miss team meetings, none of that.”

Coach Ben McAdoo reiterated his stance that the players were within their rights to do what they wanted in their free time.

“The players were off,” he said on Wednesday. “I’m not going to talk about players and their off time . . . They showed up [Tuesday] ready to work. Had a good practice today.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The story took off when pictures and videos of Beckham, Cruz, and rookie receivers Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis Jr. surfaced Monday on social media. They apparently flew to Miami after taking the train to New Jersey with the team after Sunday’s game, hit the clubs with the likes of Justin Bieber and Trey Songz, and posed for some shirtless snapshots on a yacht before returning to Jersey on Monday evening.

It’s the kind of public off-field adventure and backlash that Beckham has developed a reputation for having. And something he’s grown somewhat accustomed to.

“I wouldn’t trade what I have for anything in the world,” Beckham said. “God’s put me in a great position. I’m truly, truly blessed. It’s life, it’s ups and downs and finding ways to maintain and stay yourself throughout it all and just go with the flow and enjoy it. I genuinely feel like I try and enjoy every moment, every second of life. Tomorrow is never promised and when you walk out of this building, it’s never promised. I don’t want to say that I live every day like it’s my last, but it’s pretty close to it.”