The salsa is no more. At least not with the Giants.

The team released popular wide receiver Victor Cruz, the team announced Tuesday, marking the end of one of the more entertaining and improbable careers in Giants history.

The team also released running back Rashad Jennings.

Cruz began as an undrafted free agent in 2010, emerged as a superstar on a Super Bowl-winning team in 2011 with his trademark touchdown dance, missed nearly two full seasons of football because of knee and calf injuries, then returned to the field in 2016. He was due to earn $6.4 million in base salary in 2017 and $7.4 million in 2018 on his contract with the Giants. The team will save $7.5 million against the 2017 salary cap by releasing him.

Cruz, 30, caught 39 passes for 586 yards and a touchdown in 2016, his first season back from a torn patellar tendon two years ago. He was the team’s third receiver behind Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Sterling Shepard.

Cruz said several times during the offseason that he understood the business side of the sport and was prepared to play elsewhere. He remained hopeful, though, that he would remain with the Giants.

“I want to stay in blue,” he said last week. “Pictures on Instagram would look different with another jersey on.”

Cruz will become a free agent. He has always said that if his Giants career ended this offseason it would not be the end of his NFL career and he’d be willing to play elsewhere.

Jennings, 31, had 181 carries for 593 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games in 2016 but lost snaps to rookie Paul Perkins late in the season. He had 543 carries for 2,095 yards and 10 touchdowns in three seasons with the Giants.

Jennings was set to make $3 million in 2017, ESPN reported. The move reportedly saves $2.5 million in cap space.

Top Five Victor Cruz Moments With the Giants:

 

December 24, 2011: With the Giants trailing the Jets, 7-3, late in the second quarter, Cruz took a short pass on the right side from Eli Manning and turned it up the sideline for a 99-yard touchdown that gave the Giants a lead they would not relinquish. The win improved the Giants’ record to 8-7 and sent them on their way to a fourth Super Bowl.

 

September 25, 2011: With veteran Brandon Stokley injured, the Giants had no one else to turn to but unproven Victor Cruz to play the slot. He had dropped a key pass two weeks earlier against Washington but wound up with three receptions for 110 yards and touchdowns of 74 and 28 yards in a breakout performance. It was the first time he celebrated a touchdown with a salsa dance in the end zone.

 

Sept. 11, 2016: After missing nearly two full seasons because of a torn patellar tendon and a calf injury that required surgery, Cruz completed his comeback when he started against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. With 6:13 left in the game, he caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Manning that was the game-winner in a 20-19 victory. His first salsa dance since 2014 wound up being his last for the Giants.

 

Feb. 5, 2012: With 3:23 left in the first quarter, Cruz scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl XLVI on a 2-yard pass from Eli Manning. He finished the game with four catches for 25 yards in the win over the Patriots.

 

Aug. 16, 2010: Wearing number 3 for the Giants as an undrafted rookie in his first preseason game, Cruz caught three second-half touchdown passes against the Jets to electrify the crowd in the first game ever played at MetLife Stadium and cement his place on the roster (he spent most of 2010 on injured reserve). He finished the game with six catches for 145 yards and had touchdowns of 64, 34 and 5 yards in what was the first glimpse of what was to come.

 