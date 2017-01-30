HOUSTON — Victor Cruz showed the first ever signs of regret from any of the Giants wide receivers who were involved in the now infamous trip to Miami before their playoff game earlier this month.

“Looking back on it, it definitely wasn’t worth it,” Cruz said on the “Timeout with Taylor Rooks” podcast, which was published on Monday. “At the end of the day, you want to put your mind in a place where you want to succeed at whatever your next task is, especially in a football setting and a football atmosphere. You just win a game [against Washington] . . . granted it’s New Year’s Day and you’re an adult and you pay your own bills and it’s an off-day, so you want to just go out and enjoy yourself. I think the photo is what made it because a picture is worth a thousand words.”

That picture showed Cruz, Odell Beckham Jr., Roger Lewis Jr. and Sterling Shepard on a boat during their off day on Monday and quickly went viral. Other photos and videos also popped up from their time on the boat as well as their dancing through the night with the likes of Justin Bieber.

The Giants lost in the wild-card round to the Packers, 38-13. Several drops by the wide receivers contributed to the loss.

Despite his remorse, Cruz insisted that the trip had little to do with the outcome of the ensuing game.

“You just have to understand the market you’re in where you’re playing,” Cruz said. “Those are all things that are going to be put into a microscope and nitpicked until it’s over, until you win. Then when you win, it’s like, ‘OK, all is well again.’ But when you lose, they’re going to find those things to pinpoint and blame.”