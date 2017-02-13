Victor Cruz's five most memorable Giants moments
The Giants released Victor Cruz on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2017, after six seasons, 303 catches, 4,549 receiving yards, 25 touchdowns and a Super Bowl ring together. Look back at the five most memorable moments from the undrafted star's Giants career.
Dec. 24, 2011(Credit: AP / Evan Pinkus)
With the Giants trailing the Jets, 7-3, late in the second quarter, Cruz took a short pass on the right side from Eli Manning and turned it up the sideline for a 99-yard touchdown that gave the Giants a lead they would not relinquish. The win improved the Giants' record to 8-7 and sent them on their way to a fourth Super Bowl.
Sept. 25, 2011(Credit: AP / Michael Perez)
With veteran Brandon Stokley injured, the Giants had no one else to turn to but unproven Victor Cruz to play the slot. He had dropped a key pass two weeks earlier against Washington but wound up with three receptions for 110 yards and touchdowns of 74 and 28 yards in a breakout performance. It was the first time he celebrated a touchdown with a salsa dance in the end zone.
Sept. 11, 2016(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez)
After missing nearly two full seasons because of a torn patellar tendon and a calf injury that required surgery, Cruz completed his comeback when he started against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. With 6:13 left in the game, he caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Manning that was the game-winner in a 20-19 victory. His first salsa dance since 2014 wound up being his last for the Giants.
ADVERTISEMENT
Feb. 5, 2012(Credit: Getty Images / Chris Trotman)
With 3:23 left in the first quarter, Cruz scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl XLVI on a 2-yard pass from Eli Manning. He finished the game with four catches for 25 yards in the win over the Patriots.
Aug. 16, 2010(Credit: AP / Peter Morgan)
Wearing number 3 for the Giants as an undrafted rookie in his first preseason game, Cruz caught three second-half touchdown passes against the Jets to electrify the crowd in the first game ever played at MetLife Stadium and cement his place on the roster (he spent most of 2010 on injured reserve). He finished the game with six catches for 145 yards and had touchdowns of 64, 34 and 5 yards in what was the first glimpse of what was to come.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.