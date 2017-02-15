Victor Cruz isn’t just looking for a new team. He’s looking for a new market.

That’s what happens when you are as much a celebrity as a wide receiver, as Cruz became in New York. Here, in his hometown, he was seen as much at Manhattan fashion shows and movie premieres as he was on the football field — maybe even more in the past few years while he battled injuries.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

So when it comes to finding a new home, yes, Cruz will take everything into account.

“It’s always about options and what’s out there and what’s on the plate for me,” Cruz said last week when he received the Thurman Munson Award. “That plays a little bit of a part. You have to think about where you want to be and how you want your brand to evolve as you attach yourself to a new team. We’ll see how it goes.”

At the time, he was still hoping to be back with the Giants. That, of course, is where his brand would have been most valuable. But now that he has been released by the team, he’ll be trying to find another team that can afford him similar off-the-field opportunities.

That’s not to say he would turn down a potential deal with, say, Jacksonville or Kansas City or the Packers because of their market size. It just means that it’s something Cruz will be thinking about. So if it comes down to weighing an opportunity with one of the two Los Angeles teams — or maybe even the other New York team — don’t be surprised if Cruz jumps at the opportunity to play where the lights are brightest and not necessarily where the team is the strongest or even where the offer is the biggest.