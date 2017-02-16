Interesting, indeed.

On Wednesday night, Vikings running back Adrian Peterson broke a Twitter silence of nearly two weeks by simply throwing a little observation into the wind.

“The Giants been making some interesting moves,” he wrote.

All seven words of which sent some shockwaves through the corner of social media where Giants fans congregate.

What does it mean? Does he want to play for the Giants? Is he trolling the Vikings, the team he is currently under contract to play for in 2017 pending a $6 million roster bonus on March 11? Many believe the Vikings will ask Peterson to take a pay cut or release him prior to that date to avoid paying the bonus or the $18 million in cap space he is scheduled to occupy this season.

The funny part is that the Giants actually haven’t made any interesting moves.

They released Victor Cruz and Rashad Jennings, both anticipated decisions. They obviously have not yet improved their offensive line since free agency is still a few weeks away, something that certainly would entice a player such as Peterson to sign with the Giants.

Is Peterson a big fan of the team signing exclusive rights free agents Will Tye, Matt LaCosse and Robert Thomas?

This isn’t the first time Peterson has flirted with the Giants while married to the Vikings. Last month, he told ESPN that if he is not back with the Vikings in 2017 he’d be interested in playing for the Texans, Bucs or Giants.

“If it doesn’t happen [in Minnesota], a place where me and my family are comfortable,” Peterson said. “My main goal that I want to accomplish is go somewhere where I can win a championship. With that, having a good defense, a team that has a good offensive scheme as well. A great coaching staff, that really helps.”

There is no indication the Giants will reciprocate any interest in the soon-to-be 32-year-old running back. Their running game was ranked 29th in the NFL in 2016, though. That lack of production was one of the reasons why the entire offense never reached its potential because teams were able to contain the passing game without fear of being burned by the run.

Having Peterson in the Giants’ backfield could remedy that. It also could put him and 36-year-old quarterback Eli Manning in the same window for a championship in the next two or three years. And it certainly would add excitement to a team that, offensively, lacked personality in 2016 even with Odell Beckham Jr. on the field.

Yes. Quite interesting.