Victor Cruz said there is no difference in Eli Manning during the week when it comes to this time of the year.

“From a focus level he’s always locked in, always spot on to whatever we’re doing,” Cruz said.

However, once the postseason rolls around, Cruz said the difference comes through on the field. Manning has certainly proved that with an 8-3 postseason record and a pair of Super Bowl MVPs.

Cruz doesn’t measure the changeover in terms of passing accuracy or wins, though. It’s more about grit, he said.

“The Playoff Eli is the one you see on Sundays when he’s knocked down to the ground a couple of times and he’s got to pick himself up and convert on third down,” Cruz said. “That’s the Playoff Eli I know.”

Great. Does that Playoff Eli plan on showing up anytime soon?

“I think,” Cruz said, “we’ll see this weekend.”

Snacks snubbed

The Giants have four players on the Pro Bowl roster, but one that isn’t yet and seems to be a pretty big snub. Defensive tackle Damon Harrison was not voted among the NFC representatives.

“I feel like he deserves to be in there,” Johnathan Hankins said. “I definitely think he should be in the Pro Bowl. He’s the best run-stopper, nose guard, defensive tackle in the league right now.”

Giant steps

While Ben McAdoo and the players are focused on Washington, there are some in the building who are getting a jump on possible playoff opponents. “We have some coaches upstairs that are working on some things for down the road,” McAdoo said. “We’ll be ready to play whoever we play in that 17th game.” The Giants will face either the Packers, Lions, Falcons or Seahawks in the wild-card round . . . DE Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle) was the only Giant who did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. S Nat Berhe and LB B.J. Goodson were limited to non-contact participation because of concussions. TE Will Tye was limited with an illness.