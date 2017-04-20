Weston Richburg is hoping to have a big season in 2017, not because it’s the final year of his current contract but because he was so unhappy with his 2016 performance.

“I’m just looking at how last year went,” Richburg said on Thursday. “I’m a much better player than I was last year. That’ll be motivation for me going into this year.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

There was, however, a reason for the step back from what many thought was a Pro Bowl-type season in 2015, his first as a starting center, to the somewhat disappointing 2016. Richburg revealed that he played the entire season with torn ligaments in his hand that required surgery once the season ended. Richburg said he first suffered the injury in the second preseason game.

“I’m feeling a lot better,” he said. “I’m much healthier this year. It’s taught me a lesson to keep working on the body and make sure it stays healthy and ready to go.”

As for his play, Richburg said he has so far spent most of this offseason program watching what is essentially his own low-light reel. He’s been dissecting and analyzing all of his negative plays from 2016.

“You find a lot of things that you want to get better at,” he said. “That’s the only good thing about watching those. You get a list of things you need to improve on.”