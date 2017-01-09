Life After Eli will be a topic addressed by the Giants this offseason.

General manager Jerry Reese, who said Monday that Eli Manning, 36, is “not ancient” for a quarterback but is “probably on the back nine” of his career, sounded as if he could add another quarterback in the coming months.

“We always think about every position, but Eli is 36,” Reese said. “We have started to think about who is the next quarterback, who is in line.”

At one point it seemed it would be Ryan Nassib, a fourth-round pick in 2013. Nassib, however, was unimpressive during the preseason and ended the season on injured reserve after elbow surgery. Josh Johnson, who has not thrown a regular-season pass since 2011, finished the season as Manning’s backup.

Reese said he was pleased with Manning’s season.

“I thought he finished the season strong,” he said. “I thought he was in a really good rhythm [Sunday] night.”

Coach Ben McAdoo also said he was happy with Manning’s recent performance.

“Eli, to me, was moving better in the pocket than he has since I got here,” he said. “He threw the ball with tremendous zip all season.”

Manning finished the regular season with statistics that did not measure up to his previous two years with McAdoo as the offensive coordinator. He completed 63 percent of his passes for 4,027 yards and 26 touchdowns with 16 interceptions. His passer rating was 86.0.

“I wouldn’t say it was a down year,” Reese said. “I just think that offensively as a whole, it didn’t function as a unit like we thought it would . . . I think Eli as a professional did everything that we asked him to do.”

Manning played every snap of the season, and his streak of consecutive regular-season starts reached 199.

At some point, the Giants know, that streak will end. This seems to be the offseason when they begin to prepare for it in earnest.