NFC Championship Game: Packers vs. Falcons

Jalen Collins #32 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a fumble recovery in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / Curtis Compton) (Credit: AP / Curtis Compton) Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan recovers a fumble during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka) (Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka) Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / David Goldman) (Credit: AP / David Goldman) Security officials tackle a fan that ran on the field during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) Green Bay Packers fans watch during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman is hit after running for a first down during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons looks to avoid the tackle attempt of LaDarius Gunter #36 of the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones reacts after catching a pass during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a touchdown pass in front of Atlanta Falcons' Jalen Collins during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) Green Bay Packers' Christine Michael, left, sits on the bench during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Hip-hop artist Ludacris performs during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox) Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers slips and is sacked in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox) Young Jeezy looks on from the sideline of the NFC Championship Game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka) (Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka) Marwin Evans #25 of the Green Bay Packers breaks up a pass intended for Aldrick Robinson #19 of the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Hip-hop artist Jermaine Dupri performs during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Wide receiver Jordy Nelson #87 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before taking on the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / David Goldman) (Credit: AP / David Goldman) Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers hugs Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan before the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is seen on the field before the NFL football NFC championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / David Goldman) (Credit: AP / David Goldman) The Green Bay Packers huddle during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / David Goldman) (Credit: AP / David Goldman) Green Bay Packers players huddle before the NFL football NFC championship game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka) (Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka) Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before taking on the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) A Atlanta Falcons fan takes pictures before the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / David Goldman) (Credit: AP / David Goldman) Atlanta Falcons' Taylor Gabriel can't handle a pass during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is seen on the field at the Georgia Dome before the NFL football NFC championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / David Goldman) (Credit: AP / David Goldman) Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones can't catch a pass in front of Green Bay Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox) Tight end Levine Toilolo #80 of the Atlanta Falcons walks through the tunnel before taking on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / David Goldman) (Credit: AP / David Goldman) Atlanta Falcons' Mohamed Sanu catches a pass in front of Green Bay Packers' Jake Ryan during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Jalen Collins #32 of the Atlanta Falcons recovers a fumble in the second quarter by Aaron Ripkowski #22 of the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox) Patrick DiMarco #42 of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball in the first quarter against Jake Ryan #47 of the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox) Jordy Nelson #87 of the Green Bay Packers speaks to field judge Tom Hill #97 in the first half in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy talks to Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn before the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka) (Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka) Quarterback Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons passes the ball in the first half against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Green Bay Packers' Aaron Ripkowski fumbles the ball during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka) (Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka) Wide receiver Jordy Nelson #87 of the Green Bay Packers huddles with teammates before taking on the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka) (Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka) Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons runs for a 14-yard touchdown in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / David Goldman) (Credit: AP / David Goldman) Atlanta Falcons' Mohamed Sanu catches a pass in front of Green Bay Packers' Morgan Burnett during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / David Goldman) (Credit: AP / David Goldman) Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after the Atlanta Falcons recovered a fumble during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / David Goldman) (Credit: AP / David Goldman) Atlanta Falcons' Matt Bryant kicks a field goal during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons signals a first down in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Atlanta Falcons players take the field before the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka) (Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka) Jared Cook #89 of the Green Bay Packers fails to make a catch in the end zone in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox) Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons prepares to snap the ball against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws as he is hit by Deion Jones #45 of the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka) (Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka) Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers looks on after a missed field goal attempt in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) President and CEO Mark Murphy of the Green Bay Packers talks with owner Arthur Blank of the Atlanta Falcons before the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / David Goldman) (Credit: AP / David Goldman) Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb catches a pass in front of Atlanta Falcons' Keanu Neal during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Mohamed Sanu #12 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates scoring a first quarter 2-yard touchdown with Chris Chester #65 against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / David Goldman) (Credit: AP / David Goldman) Atlanta Falcons' Aldrick Robinson can't catch a pass in front of Green Bay Packers' Damarious Randall during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka) (Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka) Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons is hit by Jake Ryan #47 of the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Jordy Nelson #87 of the Green Bay Packers makes a catch in the first quarter against Brian Poole #34 of the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox) A Green Bay Packers fan looks on before the Packers take on the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.

(Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.