NFC Championship Game: Packers vs. Falcons
The Green Bay Packers take on the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday in the final game at the Georgia Dome. The winner will advance to the Super Bowl.
Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan recovers a fumble during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.
Security officials tackle a fan that ran on the field during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.
Green Bay Packers fans watch during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman is hit after running for a first down during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.
Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons looks to avoid the tackle attempt of LaDarius Gunter #36 of the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones reacts after catching a pass during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a touchdown pass in front of Atlanta Falcons' Jalen Collins during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.
Green Bay Packers' Christine Michael, left, sits on the bench during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.
Hip-hop artist Ludacris performs during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers slips and is sacked in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.
Young Jeezy looks on from the sideline of the NFC Championship Game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.
Marwin Evans #25 of the Green Bay Packers breaks up a pass intended for Aldrick Robinson #19 of the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.
Hip-hop artist Jermaine Dupri performs during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.
Wide receiver Jordy Nelson #87 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before taking on the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers hugs Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan before the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is seen on the field before the NFL football NFC championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.
The Green Bay Packers huddle during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.
Green Bay Packers players huddle before the NFL football NFC championship game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before taking on the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.
A Atlanta Falcons fan takes pictures before the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons' Taylor Gabriel can't handle a pass during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is seen on the field at the Georgia Dome before the NFL football NFC championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones can't catch a pass in front of Green Bay Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.
Tight end Levine Toilolo #80 of the Atlanta Falcons walks through the tunnel before taking on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons' Mohamed Sanu catches a pass in front of Green Bay Packers' Jake Ryan during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.
Jalen Collins #32 of the Atlanta Falcons recovers a fumble in the second quarter by Aaron Ripkowski #22 of the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.
Patrick DiMarco #42 of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball in the first quarter against Jake Ryan #47 of the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.
Jordy Nelson #87 of the Green Bay Packers speaks to field judge Tom Hill #97 in the first half in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.
Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy talks to Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn before the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.
Quarterback Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons passes the ball in the first half against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Ripkowski fumbles the ball during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.
Wide receiver Jordy Nelson #87 of the Green Bay Packers huddles with teammates before taking on the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.
Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons runs for a 14-yard touchdown in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons' Mohamed Sanu catches a pass in front of Green Bay Packers' Morgan Burnett during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after the Atlanta Falcons recovered a fumble during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons' Matt Bryant kicks a field goal during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.
Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons signals a first down in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons players take the field before the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.
Jared Cook #89 of the Green Bay Packers fails to make a catch in the end zone in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.
Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons prepares to snap the ball against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws as he is hit by Deion Jones #45 of the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.
Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers looks on after a missed field goal attempt in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.
President and CEO Mark Murphy of the Green Bay Packers talks with owner Arthur Blank of the Atlanta Falcons before the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.
Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb catches a pass in front of Atlanta Falcons' Keanu Neal during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.
Mohamed Sanu #12 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates scoring a first quarter 2-yard touchdown with Chris Chester #65 against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons' Aldrick Robinson can't catch a pass in front of Green Bay Packers' Damarious Randall during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.
Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons is hit by Jake Ryan #47 of the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22, 2017 in Atlanta.
