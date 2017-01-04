Subscribe
    Hits & misses: 63 years of No. 1 NFL draft picks

    1954: BOBBY GARRETT, QB, Cleveland Browns
    1954: BOBBY GARRETT, QB, Cleveland Browns
    The Stanford All-American was traded to Green Bay early in training camp after coach Paul Brown learned that he struggled calling plays because of a stuttering problem. He played in nine games for the Packers (no starts) and was 15-for-30 for 143 yards and one INT.
    Impact: Miss.
    January 4, 2017 11:43 AM

    How important is making the right call on the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft? Depends on who you ask. So let's take a trip through time, starting in 1954, and see which teams hit and which missed. By Mark La Monica

