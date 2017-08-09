NFL preseason: Texans vs. Panthers
Two of the top offensive rookies from the 2017 draft class meet when Christian McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers host Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans in an NFL preseason game on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Houston Texans running back Alfred Blue (28) runs to the end zone for a touchdown against Carolina Panthers defensive back Dezmen Southward (37) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C.
Houston Texans running back Alfred Blue (28) is tackled in the end zone by Carolina Panthers free safety Colin Jones (42) and Carolina Panthers defensive back Teddy Williams (21) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C.
Houston Texans running back Alfred Blue (28) celebrates his touchdown with team mates against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) makes a touchdown catch against Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph (24) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C.
Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up before the preseason game against the Houston Texans during their game during their preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 9, 2017 in Charlotte, N.C.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) makes the catch against Houston Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson (30) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C.
Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers warms up before the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 9, 2017 in Charlotte, N.C.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, left, speaks with Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien before the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Damiere Byrd (18) runs against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) tackles Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage (3) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C.
J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans warms up before the preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 9, 2017 in Charlotte, N.C.
