HIGHLIGHTS With Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys seem poised to return to postseason for years to come

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Cowboys didn’t come away with a win. But they did prove something to owner Jerry Jones.

“I thought we were a team that was capable of taking this thing all the way,” Jones said after a 34-31 home loss to the Packers in Sunday’s NFC divisional round. “I know we are now after that second half.”

The Cowboys erased a 21-3 deficit to tie the score at 28 with 4:08 remaining. Had they been able to win, it would have matched the franchise’s largest comeback in postseason history — in 1972 they also erased an 18-point deficit against the 49ers. The Cowboys never were able to get a lead after their brief 3-0 advantage in the first quarter, though, which made the result so frustrating and left the owner with an odd mix of disappointment and optimism.

With rookies at quarterback and running back, the Cowboys seem poised to return to this position — or possibly further — for years to come. That separated this loss from the last time Dallas had the top seed in the NFC, in the 2007 season, when they lost to the Giants.

“The difference is when I look at what’s ahead for us and the valiant way we played to get it to be as competitive as it turned out in the end,” Jones said, “I think we have a better short-term future than what happened in the ensuing years after ’07.”

Even the Packers admitted that.

“I think this is just the beginning for the Cowboys,” Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “They’ll have more battles like this.”

Such a close game — at least ultimately — of course left Dallas mulling some missed opportunities and questionable calls. The Packers’ go-ahead field goal with 1:33 remaining was set up by a pass interference call. “I didn’t get a real good explanation on that,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. The Cowboys were also flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of 15 yards in the first half for having Brice Butler enter the huddle and leave without participating in the play.

“I’ve never seen that called before,” Garrett said.

The Cowboys also did themselves in a few times, choosing to spike the ball with 48 seconds left after picking up a first down at Green Bay’s 40 even though they still had one timeout left. Also, Dallas turned to the pass instead of the NFL’s leading rusher, rookie Ezekiel Elliott, in some short-yardage situations.

“I think you could revisit it,” Jones said of the lack of running plays in the first three quarters.

Rookie quarterback Dak Prescott completed 24 of 38 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw one interception, after which Garrett was seen clapping on the sideline encouraging the young face of the franchise, telling him it was going to be OK.

He was nearly right.

“He was fantastic,” Garrett said of the quarterback.

Jones admitted that there are no moral victories. Not in the NFL and certainly not in the NFL playoffs. He said the locker room after the loss featured “complete disappointment by every person involved.” But in the midst of that heartbreak was a glimmer of hope.

“I hadn’t seen those sets of circumstances this year,” Jones said of the comeback element of the game. “I saw them play to that. Now that we’ve seen that . . . we now know we were capable of taking it all the way, too.”

They’ll just have to wait until next year for another chance at it.