NFL preseason: Jets vs. Giants
The Giants and the Jets met in the latest edition of their annual preseason matchup on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, at MetLife Stadium.
New York Giants running back Paul Perkins runs with the ball during a preseason game on Aug. 26, 2017.
New York Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts breaks up a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Roger Lewis during a preseason game on Aug. 26, 2017.
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning drops back to pass during a preseason game on Aug. 26, 2017.
New York Giants free safety Darian Thompson sacks New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg during a preseason game on Aug. 26, 2017.
New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul tackles New York Jets running back Matt Forte for a safety during a preseason game on Aug. 26, 2017.
New York Jets cornerback Buster Skrine breaks up the pass play to New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard during a preseason game on Aug. 26, 2017.
New York Jets cornerback Juston Burris goes up and over New York Giants wide receiver Roger Lewis for the interception during a preseason game on Aug. 26, 2017.
New York Giants running back Orleans Darkwa carries the ball during a preseason game on Aug. 26, 2017.
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning warms up prior to a preseason game on Aug. 26, 2017.
New York Giants wide receiver Kevin Snead makes the catch prior to a preseason game on Aug. 26, 2017.
New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown warms up prior to a preseason game on Aug. 26, 2017.
New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple looks on prior to a preseason game on Aug. 26, 2017.
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb warms up prior to a preseason game on Aug. 26, 2017.
New York Jets quarterbacks Christian Hackenberg (5), Josh McCown (15) and Bryce Petty (9) are seen prior to a preseason game on Aug. 26, 2017.
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles and Kory Rogers watch over the player warm ups prior to a preseason game on Aug. 26, 2017.
New York Giants tight end Will Tye faces on the ball prior to start of the 3rd Pre-season game between the New York Giants and New York Jets. Aug. 26, 2017.
New York Jets kicker Chandler Catanzaro prior to a preseason game on Aug. 26, 2017.
