The Giants had their best home record in the short history of MetLife Stadium in 2016, winning seven of the eight games played there. In an email sent on Tuesday, co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch told season-ticket holders that record was “in no small part because of your support and enthusiasm.”

They also said it’s time to pony up for that kind of success.

The Giants notified season-ticket holders in the email that the cost of most seats at MetLife Stadium will go up by an average of 4 percent for 2017, a hike the owners said is the “first overall increase to your season ticket pricing since we moved into MetLife Stadium in 2010” for most non-club PSL owners.

Tickets in the “Field 1” zone — which is in the lower level of the stadium on the west side between the 30-yard lines — will increase by $10 per seat per game, the Giants said. All other non-club tickets will go up $5 per game. The cost of club tickets will remain the same.

The cost of preseason tickets will continue to be about half that of regular-season games.

The Jets on Tuesday announced that season ticket prices for their games will remain flat for 2017. Last year, the organization implemented a 4-percent increase in prices last year, which translated to less than $5 per ticket, on average, in non-premium sections. Premium seats, however, rose $15 on average.

This year, Jets season-ticket holders will receive a “signing bonus” that, upon renewal, comes with $20-$100 in Jets Cash (per seat) for food and merchandise at the stadium. Season-ticket holders also have access to exclusive benefits via the Jets Rewards program.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The Jets, who finished 5-11 in 2016, haven’t made the playoffs since 2010. The Giants finished 11-5 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2011.