FLORHAM PARK, NJ — The Jets still believe in Kalif Raymond, just not enough for him to be their punt returner. At least not for now.

Raymond was waived this week after dropping a punt against the Raiders, but re-signed to the practice squad Thursday, a sign that the Jets aren’t done trying to develop his talents. The Raiders recovered that fumble by Raymond, who also dropped two punts against the Bills (both were recovered by the Jets).

“It was a decision where he had put three balls on the ground and as a returner you can’t do that,” special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said. “He is a hell of a kid and there’s nobody more hurt in that locker room than he was . . . [and] Kalif had done a nice job as far as when he got the ball in his hands.”

Coach Todd Bowles said he believes Raymond has “some tools to develop” and that the team liked his speed and catch radius too much to fully let him go. Boyer, who admitted to having a moment of anger after Raymond flubbed his chances on Sunday, agreed.

“We can work with him I really want to work with this kid because he has talent,” he said. It’ll be “reps and reps and reps. He can’t get enough reps.”

Jets sign DE Bass

The Jets signed former Seahawks defensive end David Bass and waived linebacker Freddie Bishop, who was suffering from an injured ankle. Bass has two interceptions, 5 1/2 sacks, and 49 tackles in four-plus seasons. “He’s a guy we had on the radar,” Bowles said. “He has some intangibles that we liked, so we brought him in to take a look at him.” Bowles said Bass would play linebacker and defensive end.

Seaford’s Perpall honored

Seaford football coach Rob Perpall was named the high school coach of the week by the Jets and Gatorade. The Seaford football program will receive $2,000.