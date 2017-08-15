Bart Scott knows what it’s like for a team to try to reconstruct its foundation. The former Jets linebacker knows it can work.

The Jets are beginning their reconstruction project, having let go of several familiar faces. There are many younger faces now in the crowd. So the outside world isn’t predicting a whole lot of wins. But Scott, a Jet from 2009 through 2012, doesn’t see his old team experiencing a rock-bottom season.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“I think they’ll overachieve,” Scott said Tuesday at MetLife Stadium where the Jets announced some new fan initiatives. “I think a lot of teams are going to overlook them. I’ve been a part of a process like this where a lot of fan favorites were lost when I was in Baltimore.”

That was 2002, Scott’s rookie year. The Ravens went 7-9.

“But it really set the foundation for what was to come,” said Scott, who helped Baltimore become a 10-6, AFC North title team the following season. “We were a bunch of no-names . . .

“At some point, you have to strip it down. Sometimes it can hurt fans when you lose fan favorites. But sometimes you have to take a step backward to take a step forward.”