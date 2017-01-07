Jets coach Todd Bowles has zeroed in on a new outside linebackers coach.
According to Sporting News, former Chicago Bears assistant coach Clint Hurtt will sign a two-year deal to join Bowles’ staff.
Hurtt, 38, was hired as the defensive line coach in 2014 by former Bears head coach Marc Trestman. A year later, new coach John Fox moved Hurtt to the outside linebackers.
The Chicago Sun-Times reported Hurtt did not extend his three-year contract after it expired.
During his time in Chicago, Hurtt has worked with Lamarr Houston and first-round pick Leonard Floyd (seven sacks as a rookie).
Bowles shook up his staff earlier this week by firing outside linebackers coach Mark Collins and four other assistants. Offensive coordinator Chan Gailey also announced his retirement.
Hurtt now will have a hand in developing Lorenzo Mauldin and Jordan Jenkins, two young, promising draft-picks in the Jets outside linebackers corps.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.